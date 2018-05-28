Ole Miss, Southern Miss and MSU are all NCAA tourney bound. Here's where they are headed.

The Magnolia State is again well represented in the NCAA baseball tournament and Oxford should be the scene of quite the regional this week.
Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State are all tourney bound.
The Rebels are the No. 4 overall seed, which means they will also host a Super Regional with a regional victory.
Ole Miss (46-15) will play host to No. 4 seed St. Louis at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Tennessee Tech, a team that has a 48-9 record, is the No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional and will play No. 3 Missouri State (39-15) at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Southern Miss (43-16) will take part in Arkansas's Fayetteville Regional as the No. 2 seed. The Golden Eagles will play No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist (40-19) of the Missouri Valley Conference at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Play will begin in Fayetteville at 2 p.m. on Friday with No. 1 Arkansas (39-18) playing No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18).
Mississippi State (31-25) is the No. 2 seed in Tallahassee and will face No. 3 Oklahoma (36-23) at 11 a.m. on Friday. No. 1 seed Florida State (43-17) will battle No. 4 Samford (36-24) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Ole Miss and Southern Miss both won their respective conference tournaments on Sunday. The Rebels took down LSU 9-1 in Hoover, Alabama, to clinch the SEC tournament title and Southern Miss thumped FAU 12-3 in Biloxi to claim the Conference USA championship.
It marked the first time that Southern Miss and one of Mississippi's SEC schools won their conference tournaments in the same year.
