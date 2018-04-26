Brett Favre wants his 'jorts' back after NFL Draft hopeful stole his look

The jorts will never fade — not as long as there's an NFL Draft, anyway.

On the eve of the 2018 NFL Draft, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and hopeful top pick Baker Mayfield paid homage to an NFL legend by re-creating the iconic Brett Favre draft day photo that South Mississippians saw before the rest of the world.

The re-creation of Tim Isbell's 1991 draft day photo is pretty spot on, from the personalized air-brushed "NFL Draft Day" shirts, the wood-paneled bedroom, mullets and, of course, the midthigh denim shorts.

“ 'There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do, they’re going to dislike you, and that’s not going to change.' — Brett Favre," Mayfield tweeted with his re-creation next to Favre's original.

Favre, a Kiln, Mississippi, native, saw the tweet and replied, "Good luck tonight ... and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow."

As part of a retrospective on Favre's career ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Isbell, the former Sun Herald photographer who captured the timeless photo, wrote a column about the April 21 night he spent in Kiln.

As the Seattle Seahawks selected Dan McGwire 16th overall and the Los Angeles Rams picked Todd Marinovich, Isbell kept tabs on Favre, snapping away until the former Southern Miss great was drafted 33rd overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

"The last thing I wanted to happen was not to be by Favre’s side the moment he was selected by an NFL team. While friends, family and media were celebrating inside and out at the Favre household, I would not let the future Hall of Fame quarterback out of my sight," Isbell wrote. "For the next few hours, I sat on the floor in Favre’s bedroom as he played video games and watched the draft."

Isbell recounted the moment Favre's phone rang with The Call. Favre had been talking to Ron Wolf, who was with the New York Jets at the time, when the Falcons called his other line.

Wolf told Favre not to take the call, which made Favre laugh.

"Favre did take the call from the Falcons as they selected him with the 33rd pick of the draft. I had been taking pictures of Favre since he was on the phone with the Jets. He reclined on his bed as he joked with the Falcons on the phone," Isbell wrote. "It was at this moment that I took the photograph that first ran in the Sun Herald and has since been flashed on NFL draft magazines, websites and television channels ever since."

Favre barely saw the field in Atlanta before a trade to Green Bay set in motion a Hall of Fame career that would conclude in 2010 after 71,838 yards, 508 touchdowns, 11 Pro Bowls, three MVPs and a Super Bowl title.

The NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. with the first round. The second round will be Friday, starting at 6 p.m., while the final four rounds will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday. ESPN, the NFL Network and Fox will all carry the first three rounds, with ESPN and the NFL Network taking over after that.

Mock Drafts have Mayfield jostling Wyoming's Josh Allen, Southern Cal's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen for the right to be the first QB selected in Dallas.