If your family loves MSU, Ole Miss and the Saints, you'll be in a pickle this Thanksgiving

Mississippi football fans are sure to experience a hectic Thanksgiving night this year.
The Egg Bowl battle featuring Ole Miss and Mississippi State and the Saints-Falcons game are two of the most intense football rivalries in the Southeast. It just so happens that both games will be played this season on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.
Following a three-year absence on the holiday, the Egg Bowl was moved back to Thanksgiving night for the 2017 season to grab a prime TV slot on ESPN.
On Thursday, The New Orleans Advocate reported that the Saints will host the Falcons this season at 7:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
The kickoff time for the Egg Bowl has yet to be announced, but it has always been a night game when played on Thanksgiving. Last year's ESPN-televised game started at 6:30 p.m.
When making out this year's schedule, the NFL clearly didn't care or take into account that Mississippi is a haven for Saints fans.
There will be plenty of Magnolia State households with multiple TV sets tuned to both games.
