Moss Point's Devin Booker could have a 'Dream Team' in his future

Moss Point's Devin Booker will soon have a shot to wear the red, white and blue.
The Phoenix Suns guard was among 35 players named to the roster for the 2018-2020 USA Men's National Team for players who are expected to take part in the July 25-27 USA Men's National team minicamp in Las Vegas.
Booker is one of the newcomers in a group that features plenty of past National Team members like Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
Booker will aim to be part of the 12-player teams that will participate in the 2019 World Cup in China and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The Kentucky product is new to the USA Men's National Team pool, but he was a member of the USA Basketball Select Team that trained against the National Team during the Las Vegas training camp in advance of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.
The 6-foot-6 Booker is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season for the Suns.
Booker's ability to hit the outside shot should give him a good chance to compete on the international stage. He is hitting 38.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season.
The other players invited are: Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves); Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors); Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics); LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets); John Wall (Washington Wizards); and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).
Comments