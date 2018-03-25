Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton yells during the second half of the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final against Michigan on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton yells during the second half of the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final against Michigan on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jae Hong AP Photo
FSU's Hamilton: 'I wish I could have done better' in remarks

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 07:10 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Florida

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton says he wishes he "could have done better" in making postgame comments during an awkward exchange with a reporter following the Seminoles' Elite Eight loss to Michigan.

In a statement posted on the program's Twitter account Sunday, Hamilton said he was "impacted" by the emotions as he answered questions from reporter Dana Jacobson following the 58-54 loss Saturday.

Jacobson had asked why his Seminoles didn't foul after Michigan's Duncan Robinson grabbed a defensive rebound with Michigan up 4 and just 11 seconds remaining, allowing the clock to run out.

Hamilton was immediately defensive and dodged Jacobson's question for a while before getting around to an answer, though he almost walked off before returning.

Hamilton said Sunday Jacobson was "doing her job" in asking the questions.

