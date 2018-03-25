Sports

Augustana names 4 finalists for athletics director position

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 04:05 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Augustana University in Sioux Falls has announced four finalists for the college's director of athletics position.

The finalists will have on-campus interviews this week.

The university said Saturday the finalists are: Nikki Fennern, director of athletics at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota; Josh Morton, assistant athletic director for Michigan State University; Steve Schofield, deputy athletic director for external operations at the University of Northern Iowa; and Travis Whipple, deputy director of athletics for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Augustana University competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and is an NCAA Division II member.

