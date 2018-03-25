Major leagues on the lookout for pitch tipping

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish greets teammate after the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Mesa, Ariz. Darvish reportedly was tipping his pitches in the World Series, playing a role in two costly losses. The Japanese right-hander finalized a $126 million, six-year deal with the Cubs last month, but no one on his new team seems all that concerned. Matt York, File AP Photo