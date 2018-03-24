Ohtani uneven in final spring pitching appearance for Angels

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, in Tempe, Ariz. Ohtani is expected to start the season in the Angels’ specially designed six-man rotation. Los Angeles also plans to use Ohtani as its designated hitter for a couple of days in between his starts, providing ample opportunity for the 23-year-old phenom to adjust to the speed and quirks of the big-league game. Ben Margot, File AP Photo