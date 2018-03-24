Marches against gun violence planned across Massachusetts

Students and families are marching in communities across Massachusetts as part of a global day of rallies against gun violence and mass shootings.
The "March For Our Lives" rally in Boston sets off from Madison Vocational High School in the Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday morning and ends downtown at the Boston Common in the afternoon.
Rallies are also taking place in a number of other Massachusetts communities, including Ipswich, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Springfield and Worcester. They're also happening in neighboring Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
The events are timed with a larger rally Saturday in Washington, D.C. led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a Valentine's Day shooting.
Saturday morning, The Boston Globe reported families of the 17 victims of the shooting were flown to D.C. with the help of the New England Patriots.
Owner Robert Kraft let over a hundred people fly on the team's charter plane to Saturday's March for Our Lives at the nation's capital.
At least two students injured in the school shooting are also on the plane.
Team spokesman Stacey James says astronaut Mark Kelly reached out to Kraft for the favor. "It's a hard thing to say no to, especially involving these victims," he said.
Kraft coordinated with Kelly and his wife, former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, to get the families to D.C.
Hundreds of other marches are also planned in cities across the globe.
