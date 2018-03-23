Biloxi’s new football coach expects big things

Pascagoula High School centerfielder Joe Garry had a productive off-season improving his game, including the motivation from his dad to “swing out of your shoes” to get more power. Garry’s play has caught the attention of college coaches and pro scouts.
Dozens of Bay High students attended the Bay-Waveland School District's school board meeting on Monday, March 12, 2018, to show their support for football coach Benji Foreman. Hear what the school board had to say about the situation.
Even though it's baseball season next year's football season isn't far from this East Central standout's mind. Avery White, a junior at East Central, talks about how he's bulking up and his future prospects.