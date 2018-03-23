Suspect says he was defending himself from player he stabbed

Sports

OSKALOOSA, Iowa

A man accused of killing a college basketball player in Oskaloosa says he was defending himself.

Twenty-three-year-old Luke VanHemert is charged with second-degree murder, accused of stabbing to death 22-year-old Marquis Todd earlier this month. Todd played for William Penn University.

The Des Moines Register reports that VanHemert says in court documents that the stabbing of Todd "was an act of self-defense" but doesn't provide more details.

Authorities think a car carrying Todd and two friends returned to the scene of a car crash outside VanHemert's Oskaloosa house three times on the night of March 1, and that a fight broke out on the third trip back.

