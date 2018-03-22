Rhode Island's Dan Hurley agrees to become coach at UConn

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh. Rhode Island head basketball coach Dan Hurley has agreed to become the head coach at the University of Connecticut. Hurley replaces Kevin Ollie, who was fired earlier this month. UConn made the announcement Thursday morning, March 22, 2018, in a Tweet. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo