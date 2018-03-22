Cobb joins Orioles, wanting to stay in AL East

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Alex Cobb goes into his windup during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cobb, a free agent, and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a four-year contract. The 30-year-old righty was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo