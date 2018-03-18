AP source: Raiders trade returner Patterson to Patriots

The Oakland Raiders are trading star kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots.
A person familiar with the deal said Sunday that the deal will become official after Patterson passes a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Pardon My Take first reported the trade.
NFL Network reported that Oakland will receive a fifth-round pick in the deal and send one of its six sixth-round picks to New England.
Patterson is one of the most accomplished kickoff returners in the game. His career average of 30.2 yards per return ranks second all-time to Hall of Famer Gale Sayers' 30.6 mark.
