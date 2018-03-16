2018 Formula One Teams and Drivers

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland celebrate after the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Valtteri Bottas has no intention of playing second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton and is aiming to pip his Mercedes teammate to the title. Bottas joined Hamilton at Mercedes at the start of 2017 to replaced Nico Rosberg, following the shock retirement of the then world champion. Luca Bruno, file AP Photo