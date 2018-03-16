Fast and reliable Red Bull may give Verstappen F1 title shot

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 file photo, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, celebrates after coming first at the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. Verstappen could finally have a car fast and reliable enough to challenge for the Formula One title this year. The 20-year-old Red Bull’s outstanding form in the latter part of last season, two wins and a second place in the last six races, really caught the eye. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo