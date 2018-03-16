Bottas ready to challenge teammate Hamilton for F1 title

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 file photo, F1 driver Valtteri Bottas attends the press conference of the 2017 FIA Champions in Paris. Valtteri Bottas has no intention of playing second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton and is aiming to pip his Mercedes teammate to the title. Bottas joined Hamilton at Mercedes at the start of 2017 to replaced Nico Rosberg, following the shock retirement of the then world champion. Francois Mori, file AP Photo