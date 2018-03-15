NCAA Latest: Virginia Tech leads Alabama at halftime

The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

10:20 p.m.

Justin Bibbs hit all three 3-pointers to help ninth-seeded Virginia Tech grab a 43-41 lead over Alabama at halftime.

Bibbs had 11 points in the half and the Hokies were an impressive 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

The ninth-seeded Crimson Tide shot a solid 60 percent from the floor to keep this opening-round game close.

Virginia Teach coach Buzz Williams must have been a screamer on the sideline. He was hoarse during his halftime interview.

The winner gets top-seeded Villanova on Saturday.

___

10:10 p.m.

Rob Gray drove for a wind-milling layup that just trickled over the rim with 1.1 seconds left, and Trey Kell's off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer was no good, giving No. 6 seed Houston a 67-65 victory over San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Devin Watson had just tied the game for the Aztecs with a turnaround 3-pointer, his second in a matter of seconds, when Gray dribbled up floor with 29 seconds left. He allowed the clock to tick down to six seconds before crossing over, scooting under two defenders and scooping up his shot.

The layup gave him 39 points and the Cougars (27-7) their first tournament win since 1984.

Devin Davis and Corey Davis Jr. added nine points apiece for Houston, which lost two players to fouls down the stretch, and struggled to contain the Aztecs' big front line.

___

9:25 p.m.

Kentucky's record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer has ended.

The Wildcats had it a 3 in every game since 1988, but went 0 for 6 in a 78-73 win over Davidson in the South Region.

Kentucky last went without a 3-pointer on Nov. 26, 1988, against Seton Hall in the Great Alaska Shootout, a span of 1,047 games.

The streak nearly came to an end against Missouri in February. The Wildcats were 0 of 13 from 3-point range until Wenyen Gabriel knocked one down with 2:51 left.

UNLV now has the longest streak at 1,040 straight games.

___

9:20 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin is looking to be the life of March Madness again but No. 3 seed Texas Tech made a run to tighten the Lumberjacks' lead midway through the second half. Stephen F. Austin leads 53-52 with just about eight minutes left on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Kentucky pulled away late in the second half to stifle Davidson's chances of sparking a Cinderella run 10 years after Steph Curry made his mark on March Madness.

___

9:05 p.m.

Looks like Alabama forward Donta Hall will play for the Crimson Tide in their first-round game against Virginia Tech.

Hall took the court with the rest of his teammates for warm-ups six days after suffering a concussion in the second half of a victory over Auburn in the SEC Tournament. Hall has been the most consistent big man this season for the Crimson Tide, averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Head coach Avery Johnson said there was a 60 percent chance Hall would be able to face the Hokies.

___

8:55 p.m.

Top-seeded Villanova's scorching shooting lifted the Wildcats to an easy 87-61 win over Radford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jalen Brunson led six Wildcats in double figures with 16 points as Villanova cruised. Mikal Bridges added 13 points for the Wildcats.

Villanova (31-4) knocked down 14 3-pointers and shot 60 percent (31 of 52) from the field for the Big East champions, who will play either Virginia Tech or Alabama in the second round on Saturday.

Donald Hicks scored 13 for Radford (23-13) but Villanova needed just 11 minutes to build a 20-point lead and the Highlanders never threatened.

___

8:45 p.m.

No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin has a 30-27 halftime lead over Big 12 runner-up Texas Tech.

Kevon Harris hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the Lumberjacks back in the lead. SFA led for 15 minutes in the first half.

This is a matchup of former junior college colleges who used to have meals together at McDonald's on recruiting trips. Chris Beard is in his second season at Texas Tech, like Kyle Keller at Stephen F. Austin.

All-Big 12 guard Keenan Evans had only four points — on four free throws while going 0-for-4 from the field. But he had the highlight assist, starting the alley-oop play that ended with a 360-degree dunk by Zhaire Smith.

___

8:40 p.m.

Rob Gray has shot sixth-seeded Houston to a 39-29 lead over San Diego State at halftime of their opening-round game in the West Region.

The Cougars' star guard hit a 3-pointer from about 30 feet as the shot clock wound down, and just before the halftime buzzer, to finish with 16 points. He also has five rebounds.

Houston struggled early against the Aztecs' length, especially 6-foot-11 forwards Malik Pope and Jalen McDaniels. But the Cougars finally had success getting to the rim late in the half, allowing them to draw away to their biggest lead of the game.

___

7:45 p.m.

Tournament betting favorite Villanova is rolling against Radford in the first round.

The top-seeded Wildcats thrashed No. 16 Radford in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game.

The Wildcats lead 44-23.

It could have been much worse. At one point, Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson had 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Radford? Just 10 points on 4 of 20 from the floor.

Villanova started the game shooting 81 percent. For those who struggle with math, that's a crisp 81 percent.

Radford won a First Four game to advance to Pittsburgh. The Wildcats just won the Big East Tournament in New York. With more shooting performances like this one, they'll win much, much more in March.

___

6:40 p.m.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann gave a special shoutout after his fifth-seeded Buckeyes beat No. 12 seed South Dakota State 81-73, saying his players were motivated by bracketeers saying they would lose.

Holtmann said in a postgame TV interview Thursday that he gets the hoopla over upsets and his team may have fed into it with some mixed results.

But fans weren't fading the Buckeyes nearly as much as he thinks — more than three-fourths picked Ohio State to win in the first round, better backing than fellow No. 5 seed Clemson.

The upset many fans called was Loyola of Chicago, which beat Miami on a last-second 3-pointer to reward 36 percent of the brackets filled out on ESPN and Yahoo.

5:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago's Donte Ingram drained a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to help the 11th-seeded Ramblers defeat No. 6 seed Miami 64-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miami had one last chance, but the Hurricanes had to go the length of the court and couldn't get a shot off.

The Ramblers won the Missouri Valley Tournament to reach the NCAAs for the first time since losing to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown in the Sweet 16 in 1985. It was Loyola's 11th straight win.

Loyola advanced to play No. 3 seed Tennessee on Saturday.

___

5:20 p.m.

Seton Hall and North Carolina State have decided defense is optional in their first-round game.

Desi Rodriguez poured in 14 points, Khadeem Carrington added 13 and the Pirates shot 61 percent from the field in taking a 51-41 lead over the Wolfpack into halftime.

Seton Hall scored on its first eight possessions, building an early led it kept most of the half.

Al Freeman led three Pirates in double-figures scoring with 14 first-half points.

The winner gets top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest Region's second round Saturday.

___

5:15 p.m.

The first No. 12 seed over a No. 5 upset in this NCAA Tournament could be in the making in Boise.

South Dakota State, behind big man Mike Daum, was tied at 43 with Ohio State at halftime on Thursday in the West Region.

Daum has 17 points for the Jackrabbits. Keita Bates-Diop leads the Buckeyes with 17.

___

5 p.m.

Kansas expects to have injured big man Udoka Azubuike for more regular minutes when the top-seeded Jayhawks play the Seton Hall-North Carolina State winner in the second round on Saturday.

The 7-footer played only three minutes, pulling down one rebound without taking a shot, in their 76-60 victory over Penn in the Midwest Region's opening round. He played wearing a hefty brace on his left knee, where he strained a ligament in practice last week.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said he could have played "max five or six minutes," but that he held him out in the second half as Kansas pulled away. The hope is to have him 80 percent for practice Friday.

"At first I was kind of getting used to my legs but after that I was fine," Azubuike said. "I'm going to practice tomorrow and hopefully play much more on Saturday."

___

5 p.m.

Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points and second-seeded Duke dominated from start-to-finish in a 89-67 win over No. 15 Iona in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday

The Blue Devils (27-7) will play Rhode Island in the Midwest Regional on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Rams (26-7) beat Oklahoma 83-78 in overtime to advance.

Duke never left any doubt and is it starts it quest to win its first national championship since 2015. They led by 17 points late in the first half and got every Blue Devil played a role.

Trevon Duval scored 19 points, and Grayson Allen and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 16 points. Duval, Trent and Allen each hit four 3-pointers.

The Gaels (20-14) clapped toward their fans as they walked off the court. Roland Griffin led them 21 points.

___

4:15 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago is all even with Miami at halftime of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 33 years.

Miami's Dejan Vasiljevic hit a jump-hook in the lane with one second remaining to tie the score at 28.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers won the Missouri Valley Tournament to reach the NCAAs for the first time since losing to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown in the Sweet 16 in 1985. They have a boisterous group of fans wearing maroon-and-gold scarves in a section across the American Airlines Center court from their team's bench.

Burly center Cameron Krutwig leads Loyola-Chicago with eight points at halftime.

Sixth-seeded Miami is in its third straight NCAA Tournament under coach Jim Larranaga. He took No. 11 seed George Mason to the Final Four in 2006.

___

4:05 p.m.

Devonte Graham ignited a sluggish Kansas offense midway through the first half, pouring in 29 points and lifting the top-seeded Jayhawks to a tough, grind-it-out 76-60 victory over No. 16 Pennsylvania in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Lagerald Vick added 14 points for the Jayhawks (28-7), who trailed the Ivy League champs by 10 in the early stages before going on a 19-2 run late in the first half to take control.

Graham, perhaps atoning for a miserable performance in last year's tournament loss to Oregon, also had six rebounds and six assists as the Jayhawks cruised into a second-round matchup with eighth-seeded Seton Hall or No. 9 seed North Carolina State in the loaded Midwest Region.