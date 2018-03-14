Mississippi State plays ball at MGM Park

Mississippi State's Hunter Stovall scoops up a ground ball on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Southeastern Louisiana's Brennan Breaud throws the ball to first after Mississippi State's Hunter Stovall arrived safely at second base on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Mississippi State first baseman Josh Hatcher tosses the ball to pitcher Cole Marsh, heading to first base for the out, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Southeastern Louisiana's Cody Grosse slides into home plate before Mississippi State catcher Marshall Gilbert makes the catch on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Mississippi State's Cole Marsh pitches to Southern Louisiana on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Mississippi State's Hunter Stovall, right, fist bumps teammate Justin Foscue after scoring a run on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Southeastern Louisiana's Cody Grosse slides back to first base manned by Mississippi State's Josh Hatcher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Mississippi State head coach Gary Henderson talks to his team on the mound on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Southeastern Louisiana head coach Matt Riser, gray, and team members watch from the dugout as they take on Mississippi State on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at MGM Park in Biloxi.
