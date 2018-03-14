Simmons, Augustin power Magic over Bucks, 126-117

Jonathon Simmons scored a career-high 35 points, D.J. Augustin added 32 and the Orlando Magic bounced back from an embarrassing defeat to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-117 on Wednesday night.
Simmons was 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Augustin hit 6 of 9, three of them in the fourth quarter to help Orlando pull away.
Nikola Vucevic had 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Magic, who were routed 108-72 Tuesday night in San Antonio, their fifth straight loss.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points for Milwaukee, which has lost seven of 10.
Never miss a local story.
Augustin and Simmons combined for 20 points as the Magic closed out the first quarter on a 27-7 run to take a 16-point lead.
Milwaukee (36-32) erased most of it by scoring the first 10 points of the second quarter, but did not regain the lead until Eric Bledsoe converted a turnover into a layup with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
Orlando (21-48) scored the final 14 points of that period to take 91-80 lead into the fourth.
The Bucks never got within five in the fourth quarter.
TIP-INS
Bucks: G Brandon Jennings, who returned to the NBA with 16 points and 12 assists in Monday night's win at Memphis after signing a 10-day contract, had two points Wednesday night.
Magic: F Aaron Gordon missed a fourth straight game after failing to clear the NBA's concussion protocol Wednesday. ... G Evan Fournier missed a fourth straight game with a sprained left knee.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.
Magic: Host Boston on Friday night.
Comments