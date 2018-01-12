Sports

White Sox avoid arbitration with Abreu, 3 others

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:03 PM

CHICAGO

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal with slugger Jose Abreu.

The White Sox avoided arbitration with Abreu and three other players, also reaching one-year deals Friday with infielder Leury García ($1,175,000) and left-handers Luis Avilán ($2.45 million) and Carlos Rodón ($2.3 million).

Outfielder Avisaíl García and infielder Yolmer Sánchez remain eligible for arbitration. Garcia asked for $6.7 million and was offered $5.85 million, Sanchez sought $2.35 million and was offered $2.1 million.

Abreu has reached the 30-home run mark three times and driven in at least 100 runs in all four of his major league seasons. The first baseman hit .304 with 33 homers and 102 RBIs last year.

Avilan was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team trade last week.

