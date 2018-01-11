Sports

Holdsclaw leads Women's Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

January 11, 2018 07:20 PM

Chamique Holdsclaw, Tina Thompson and Katie Smith headline the 10 finalists for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The three former WNBA stars were eligible for the first time this year.

Joining them as finalists are longtime assistant coaches Chris Dailey of UConn and Mickie DeMoss of Tennessee. They are the first two assistant coaches to be up for the Hall of Fame.

The other finalists include former Colorado coach Ceal Barry, Russian player Yelena Baranova, Kentucky's all-time leading scorer Valerie Still and Auburn's Vickie Orr.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Longtime New Jersey coach Rose Marie Battaglia is the 10th finalist. The Hall of Fame will announce the 2018 class on Feb. 12. They will be enshrined on June 9 at the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Baranova and Battaglia were finalists last year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

    Listen to the song musician Shamarr Allen recorded titled "Sean Payton," which has inspired a dance craze among fans. The song was recorded after the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 1:00

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets 0:39

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets
Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle 1:41

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

View More Video