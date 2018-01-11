Holdsclaw leads Women's Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Chamique Holdsclaw, Tina Thompson and Katie Smith headline the 10 finalists for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
The three former WNBA stars were eligible for the first time this year.
Joining them as finalists are longtime assistant coaches Chris Dailey of UConn and Mickie DeMoss of Tennessee. They are the first two assistant coaches to be up for the Hall of Fame.
The other finalists include former Colorado coach Ceal Barry, Russian player Yelena Baranova, Kentucky's all-time leading scorer Valerie Still and Auburn's Vickie Orr.
Longtime New Jersey coach Rose Marie Battaglia is the 10th finalist. The Hall of Fame will announce the 2018 class on Feb. 12. They will be enshrined on June 9 at the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Baranova and Battaglia were finalists last year.
