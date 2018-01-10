Blackhawks acquire Anthony Duclair from Coyotes

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, Arizona Coyotes left wing Anthony Duclair 10) moves the puck during the first period during the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Glendale, Ariz. The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Duclair from the Coyotes in a four-player trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday night, Jan. 10, that sends winger Richard Panik and minor leaguer Laurent Dauphin to Arizona. Chicago also gets defenseman Adam Clendening along with Duclair in a move that seeks to shake up a perennial contender fighting to maintain a playoff position.