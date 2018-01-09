Sports

Northwestern hires former LB McGarigle as safeties coach

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 06:52 PM

EVANSTON, Ill.

Northwestern has hired former Wildcats star linebacker Tim McGarigle as safeties coach.

The FBS record-holder with 545 tackles, McGarigle is joining coach Pat Fitzgerald's staff for the second time. He served as a graduate assistant in 2011.

McGarigle spent this season as a defensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers and coached linebackers at Illinois (2016) and Western Michigan (2012-15). A Chicago product, McGarigle had at least 140 tackles in his final three seasons at Northwestern and was a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award as a senior in 2005.

Northwestern announced the hiring Tuesday.

