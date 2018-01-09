Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton looks on during the English FA Cup, Third Round match against Crystal Palace at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday Jan. 8, 2018.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton looks on during the English FA Cup, Third Round match against Crystal Palace at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday Jan. 8, 2018. PA via AP Gareth Fuller
English soccer adopts Rooney Rule for national team jobs

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

January 09, 2018 07:06 AM

LONDON

English soccer leaders want to interview at least one black or ethnic minority candidate in future for jobs around the national teams.

The English Football Association is emulating the NFL and its Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a diverse pool of candidates for coaching and management positions.

There has never been a non-white manager of the England men's team, but the women's team was led into the 2007 and 2011 World Cups by Hope Powell, who is black. There is currently one black manager of a Premier League team — Chris Hughton at Brighton.

The FA says at least one black and ethnic minority candidate will be interviewed for future national team jobs if they meet the recruitment criteria.

The Rooney Rule was named after campaigning Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, who died last year.

