Ex-Rutgers football player admits role in 3 home invasions

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:04 AM

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

A former Rutgers University football player has admitted his role in three home invasions in which fellow students were targeted for drugs and cash.

Tejay Johnson, of Egg Harbor, New Jersey, on Monday pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy.

Under terms of a plea agreement with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the 26-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced in March.

The home invasions occurred between April and May in 2015.

Johnson left the football program in 2014 because of injuries.

