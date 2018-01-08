FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin watches before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit. The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Austin as defensive coordinator.
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin watches before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit. The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Austin as defensive coordinator. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin watches before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit. The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Austin as defensive coordinator. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo

Sports

Bengals hire Detroit's Austin as defensive coordinator

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 06:47 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator.

Austin spent the past four seasons as Detroit's defensive coordinator, but his future was in doubt after the Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell last week .

"I am excited to add Teryl to our coaching staff as defensive coordinator," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. "He is a bright and aggressive coach with a wealth of experience. I look forward to working alongside him to take full advantage of our talented defensive personnel."

The Bengals are bringing Lewis back after a 7-9 season. Cincinnati was 18th in the NFL in total defense this past season, nine spots higher than Detroit, although the Lions had 32 takeaways to the Bengals' 14.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Austin interviewed for Detroit's coaching vacancy last week.

In 2014, the Lions became the ninth team in NFL history to finish the season allowing under 70 yards rushing per game. Detroit lost Ndamukong Suh off that team and slipped defensively after that.

Austin was previously a secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens and has also coached defensive backs for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

"It's an honor to join the Bengals' organization," Austin said. "I look forward to leading an aggressive group of young men and helping them and the team achieve our goals."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

    The Red Rebels won 63-54.

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle 1:41

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle
SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star
Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

View More Video