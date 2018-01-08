Murray undergoes hip surgery, hopes to be back for Wimbledon

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts after he lost a match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the second day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Andy Murray says he has undergone surgery on his right hip and hopes to be back playing later this year, it was announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The former No. 1-ranked Murray, a three-time major winner, has not played a competitive match since a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon last July. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo