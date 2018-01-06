Defending champion Justin Thomas chips onto the 18th green during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Defending champion Justin Thomas chips onto the 18th green during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Matt York AP Photo

Bones goes back to work as caddie next week for Thomas

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:04 PM

KAPALUA, Hawaii

PGA champion Justin Thomas is using a television on-course reporter to caddie for him next week in Honolulu while his regular caddie recovers from a foot injury.

But not just any TV reporter.

He said he'll be using Jim "Bones" Mackay at the Sony Open. Mackay spent 25 years with Phil Mickelson until they parted ways last summer. Mackay now works for NBC and Golf Channel walking the course. He was with the Dustin Johnson pairing on Saturday at Kapalua.

Jimmy Johnson has been dealing with plantar fasciitis and a tear for the last few months. He was in a boot for 10 days before arriving at Kapalua, but the severe terrain has taken a toll. He likely will be in a protective boot for at least a month. Thomas' father, Mike, caddied for his son Saturday.

