UT Arlington evens Sun Belt record, beats S. Alabama 91-67

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 06:48 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Johnny Hamilton scored 18 points with 12 rebounds as five UT Arlington players scored in double figures as the Mavericks evened their Sun Belt Conference record by dominating South Alabama 91-67 on Saturday.

Hamilton was 8 of 11 from the floor. Kaelon Wilson drilled 4 of 6 from distance for 19 points and Kevin Hervey finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for UT Arlington (11-6, 2-2).

The Mavericks took a 40-32 lead into the break. Hervey drove for a layup and Erick Neal followed with a 3-pointer as UTA scored 15 unanswered points to lead 58-38 at the 13:51 mark. They pushed it to 75-54 with 8:07 remaining and cruised to the win.

UTA shot 48 percent (31-64) while holding the Jaguars to 21-of-66 shooting. The Mavericks won the rebound battle 52-34 and outscored USA 44-18 in the paint.

Rodrick Sikes and Herb McGee had 16 and 14 points respectively for South Alabama (8-8, 2-2).

