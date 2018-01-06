Brian Hansen competes in the men's 1,500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Sports

Brian Hansen qualifies for third Olympic speedskating team

By GENARO C. ARMAS AP Sports Writer

January 06, 2018 06:41 PM

MILWAUKEE

Brian Hansen qualified for his third Olympic team with a second-place finish in the 1,500 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials.

The 2010 silver medalist had a time of 1 minute, 46.64 seconds Saturday night. Joey Mantia won the 3 3/4-lap race at 1:46.31, and Shani Davis was third at 1:47.15.

Mantia and Davis have already qualified for the Olympics.

The 27-year-old Hansen earned a silver medal in team pursuit in 2010. He is returning to the Winter Games after ramping up training this past year following a break from the oval.

The women's 1,500 also was Saturday at the Pettit Center.

