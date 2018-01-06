Brian Hansen qualifies for third Olympic speedskating team

Brian Hansen qualified for his third Olympic team with a second-place finish in the 1,500 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials.
The 2010 silver medalist had a time of 1 minute, 46.64 seconds Saturday night. Joey Mantia won the 3 3/4-lap race at 1:46.31, and Shani Davis was third at 1:47.15.
Mantia and Davis have already qualified for the Olympics.
The 27-year-old Hansen earned a silver medal in team pursuit in 2010. He is returning to the Winter Games after ramping up training this past year following a break from the oval.
Never miss a local story.
The women's 1,500 also was Saturday at the Pettit Center.
Comments