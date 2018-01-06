FILE - This is a Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 file photo of Belinda Bencic, left, and Roger Federer of Switzerland as they clap hands during their mixed doubles match against Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia. Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic advanced Switzerland into the Hopman Cup final with straight-set singles victories over their American opponents.
FILE - This is a Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 file photo of Belinda Bencic, left, and Roger Federer of Switzerland as they clap hands during their mixed doubles match against Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia. Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic advanced Switzerland into the Hopman Cup final with straight-set singles victories over their American opponents. AAP Image, File via AP Tony McDonough
FILE - This is a Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 file photo of Belinda Bencic, left, and Roger Federer of Switzerland as they clap hands during their mixed doubles match against Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia. Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic advanced Switzerland into the Hopman Cup final with straight-set singles victories over their American opponents. AAP Image, File via AP Tony McDonough

Sports

Federer and Bencic lead Switzerland to Hopman Cup title

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 06:47 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PERTH, Australia

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 Saturday over Germany to give Switzerland its third Hopman Cup title.

Federer rebounded from a close first-set loss to dominate the rest of the match in a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 win over Germany's Alexander Zrevev.

Germany's Angelique Kerber beat Bencic 6-4, 6-1 to send the championship to the mixed doubles decider. It was Kerber's fourth straight singles win at the Hopman Cup this year.

Switzerland last won the Hopman Cup in 2001 when Federer teamed with Martina Hingis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The long drought continues for Germany, which last won the Hopman Cup in 1995 with Boris Becker and Anke Huber. In 1993, Steffi Graf and Michael Stich gave Germany its first title.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

    The Red Rebels won 63-54.

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle 1:41

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle
SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star
Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

View More Video