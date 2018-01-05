Harrison Central battles rival Gulfport on the court

Gulfport's Juan Irias pushes towards the basket while guarded by Harrison Central's Kendrick Shields on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Harrison Central's Hamin Purdy jumps above the Gulfport defense while attempting a basket on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Harrison Central's Marquz Clay stretches for a loose ball scooped up by Gulfport's Juan Irias on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Gulfport's Chad Crenshaw leaps towards the basketball while competing against Harrison Central on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Gulfport's Derick Hall makes a basket while guarded by Harrison Central's Dayquan Perkins on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Harrison Central's Marquz Clay dribbles the ball while guarded by Gulfport's Chad Crenshawon Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Gulfport's Dywana Parker passes the ball while guarded by Harrison Central's Olivia Brooks on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
The Gulfport bench reacts during the final seconds of their victory over Harrison Central on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
Gulfport's Jerkia McInnis battles with Harrison Central's De'Asia Booker, left, and Yolanda Nelson for a loose ball on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Harrison Central High School.
