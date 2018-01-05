Sports

Morgan goes over 20 12th straight time, Cornell wins 93-69

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:34 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ITHACA, N.Y.

Matt Morgan scored 21 points, his 12th straight game with at least 20, and Cornell defeated Central Penn 93-69 on Friday.

Morgan, who came in as the nation's third-leading scorer at 25.3 points per game, made only 3 of 9 from the arc but was 8 of 16 overall with six rebounds and four assists.

Jack Gordon made all five of his 3-point tries and finished with a career high 15 points. Stone Gettings also scored 15 points with nine rebounds and six assists for the Big Red (6-7), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Bryan Knapp added 12 points. The Big Red shot 51 percent and made 13 of 29 from the arc and 20 of 28 free throws.

Randy Dupont led the Knights, a U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II team, with 16 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cornell led from the 16:54 mark of the first half and was up 45-28 at halftime with Morgan scoring 10 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SEC schools want East Central basketball star

    East Central junior guard Sania Wells has had scholarship offers from two SEC schools, but she is part of a team that spreads the ball around and she says she loves to see her teammates shine.

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star
Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

View More Video