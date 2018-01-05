Polina Edmunds performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Polina Edmunds performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
Sports

2014 Olympian Edmunds withdraws from nationals

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:53 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Polina Edmunds, a 2014 Olympian, and Ashley Lin have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

No reasons were immediately given for the withdrawals.

Edmunds, 19, and from San Jose, has struggled since making the Sochi Games team and finishing ninth. She was seventh after the short program. Lin, 14, was 21st.

The free skate is Friday night, with the women's Olympic squad expected to be announced on Saturday. The United States has three berths for women at the Pyeonchang Games, which begin Feb. 9.

