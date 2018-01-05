Giants interview Patriots coordinators Patricia, McDaniels

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Giants have interviewed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for their vacant head coaching job. Patricia met with new general manager Dave Gettleman, Giants co-owner John Mara and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo