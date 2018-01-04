Sports

AP source: Dolphins hire Washburn as offensive line coach

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

January 04, 2018 06:51 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MIAMI

A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have hired a former Chicago Bears assistant for the second time this week, giving Jeremiah Washburn the job of offensive line coach.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Dolphins had not announced the hiring.

Washburn was the Dolphins' assistant offensive line coach in 2016, and the Bears' offensive line coach in 2017. He has 16 years of coaching experience in the NFL.

The Dolphins earlier added former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Washburn succeeds Chris Foerster, who resigned in October after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting lines of white powder.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SEC schools want East Central basketball star

    East Central junior guard Sania Wells has had scholarship offers from two SEC schools, but she is part of a team that spreads the ball around and she says she loves to see her teammates shine.

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star
Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

View More Video