Sports

Simon estate could become American Songbook museum site

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 06:41 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CARMEL, Ind.

The suburban Indianapolis estate of the late billionaire Mel Simon is being given to a foundation dedicated to 20th century American music history.

The Carmel-based Great American Songbook Foundation says Bren Simon is giving it the 107-acre Asherwood estate she owned with her husband, who was co-founder of shopping mall company Simon Property Group and co-owner of the Indiana Pacers.

Foundation officials say the estate and its 50,000-square-foot main house hold promise as a potential museum and that it will conduct a feasibility study for using the property. The foundation founded by musician Michael Feinstein has more than 100,000 items in its collection.

The estate in Carmel was offered for sale for $25 million in 2014. A developer dropped plans last month for turning it into a luxury home neighborhood.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SEC schools want East Central basketball star

    East Central junior guard Sania Wells has had scholarship offers from two SEC schools, but she is part of a team that spreads the ball around and she says she loves to see her teammates shine.

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star
Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

View More Video