Moss Point’s Woodson added to Auburn football staff

Auburn hired Marcus Woodson to its football staff on Wednesday.
The former Moss Point High standout will coach on the defensive side. Woodson left a position at Memphis to work at Auburn.
“I’m very excited and humbled to be a part of the Auburn family and join Coach Gus Malzahn’s staff,” Woodson said in a release.
“Growing up in Mississippi and playing in the SEC, I am very familiar with the history of success at Auburn and can’t wait to do my part to help with the winning tradition. I look forward to working with the defense.”
The Tigers (10-4) won the SEC Western Division, but coming off a 34-27 loss to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.
“We’re very excited to add Marcus to our staff,” Malzahn said. “He is an outstanding coach, recruiter and an even better person. Marcus is a tireless worker and will be a great fit with our staff. He did a super job for Coach Norvell at Memphis and will do a great job at Auburn.”
Woodson previously served at Fresno State (2014-15), Charleston Southern (2009-13) and Millsaps College (2006-08).
Woodson played at Ole Miss from 1999-2003, starting two years at cornerback.
