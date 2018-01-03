Sports

Bulls hope to set return date for LaVine early next week

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:47 PM

CHICAGO

The Chicago Bulls hope to decide on a return date for guard Zach LaVine early next week.

LaVine will travel with the team to games at Dallas and Indiana on Friday and Saturday. Coach Fred Hoiberg says the two-time slam dunk champion will meet with doctors, trainers, management and coaches after the Bulls return home.

LaVine averaged 18.9 points in 47 games for Minnesota last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee. The Bulls acquired him along with Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves.

Hoiberg spoke before Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. The Bulls' first home game after the upcoming trip is against Houston on Monday.

