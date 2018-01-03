Mantia, Davis, Whitmore snag Olympic speedskating berths

Joey Mantia won the 1,000 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials, while two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis is headed to his fourth games.
Mantia finished in 1 minute, 9.15 seconds Wednesday night. The former inline skater from Florida finished 15th in the event four years ago in Sochi.
Skating in the third-to-last pairing, Davis clocked 1:09.23 to finish second. Mitch Whitmore was third at 1:09.32 to grab the third Olympic berth.
Davis is the world record-holder in the 1,000, and won the event at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics. The 35-year-old skater was eighth in Sochi, where the Americans were shut out of medals.
The women's 1,000 was later Wednesday, with three Olympic spots at stake.
