Sports

Mantia, Davis, Whitmore snag Olympic speedskating berths

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

January 03, 2018 06:31 PM

MILWAUKEE

Joey Mantia won the 1,000 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials, while two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis is headed to his fourth games.

Mantia finished in 1 minute, 9.15 seconds Wednesday night. The former inline skater from Florida finished 15th in the event four years ago in Sochi.

Skating in the third-to-last pairing, Davis clocked 1:09.23 to finish second. Mitch Whitmore was third at 1:09.32 to grab the third Olympic berth.

Davis is the world record-holder in the 1,000, and won the event at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics. The 35-year-old skater was eighth in Sochi, where the Americans were shut out of medals.

The women's 1,000 was later Wednesday, with three Olympic spots at stake.

