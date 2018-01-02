Sports

Some Minneapolis streets begin closing ahead of Super Bowl

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:25 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

With just over a month to go before the Super Bowl, some streets near U.S. Bank Stadium already are closing in downtown Minneapolis.

Parts of Chicago Avenue, Fifth Street South and Norm McGrew Place closed to traffic Tuesday. Those streets will remain closed until Feb. 11, a week after the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Public Radio reports more closures will follow in two weeks, when Nicollet Mall closes for Super Bowl-related activities. Eighth Street on either side of the mall also will close later that week.

Streets around Minneapolis Convention Center also will close the week before the Super Bowl to accommodate the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL theme park that accompanies the championship every year.

More street closures in downtown Minneapolis kick in Feb. 2, the Friday before the game.

