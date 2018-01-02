Sports

Nebraska panel approves simulcasting agreements

January 02, 2018

LINCOLN, Neb.

The Nebraska State Racing Commission has approved agreements to continue simulcast horse racing at all four tracks in the state.

Commission Director Tom Sage announced the decision in a news release early Monday.

A dispute between Grand Island's Fonner Park and the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association had threatened to shut down simulcasting at all Nebraska tracks.

The possibility that Horsemen's Park would be forced to suspend simulcasting starting Monday led to a lawsuit being filed in federal court asking for an injunction against the commission.

Simulcast wagering, in which someone in Lincoln or Omaha can bet on races at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York or Santa Anita Park in California, for instance, has been legal in Nebraska since 1988.

