Missouri State ends Valparaiso's home winning streak, 67-50

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:30 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Jarrid Rhodes made five 3-pointers for 15 points, Alize Johnson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for his ninth double-double, and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-50 on Sunday.

Valpo had its 13-game home winning streak snapped, the first home loss as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Missouri State went on a 13-0 run in the first half and led 37-21 at halftime, then extended it to 58-37 after Valpo only made two field goals through the first 14-plus minutes of the second half.

Obediah Church and Jarred Dixon each scored 10 points for Missouri State (12-3, 2-0 MVC). Church added four blocks.

Max Joseph led Valparaiso (9-6, 0-2) with 13 points, including a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer, and Tevonn Walker added 11. The Crusaders had as many field goals (16) as turnovers.

