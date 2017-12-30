Sports

Charleston Southern pounds Longwood 84-43 behind Keeling

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 06:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Christian Keeling had 19 points, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 and Charleston Southern throttled Longwood 84-43 in a Big South opener on Saturday.

Charleston Southern (6-6) took the lead for good with an 18-2 run early with Travis McConico burying a pair of 3-pointers and one each from Jamaal David and Fleming.

JaShaun Smith hit a 3 to reduce Longwood's deficit to 25-15 with 6:49 before halftime, but Cortez Mitchell made a layup and Fleming buried another 3 for a 15-point lead. Fleming's last 3 of the half put the Buccaneers up 42-23 at the break.

Charleston Southern extended its lead to 61-30 with a 19-7 run after intermission with Keeling scoring eight and Cortez Mitchell adding seven. Mitchell finished with 13 points and McConico scored 10.

Smith led Longwood (3-11) with 15 points.

