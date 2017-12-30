Sports

Western Michigan jumps out early, beats Chicago State 92-71

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 06:35 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Josh Davis scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half and Western Michigan rolled to a 92-71 victory over Chicago State on Saturday.

Davis was 8 of 12 from the field, made five 3-pointers and all six of his free-throw attempts. Michael Flowers added 12 points, Thomas Wilder had 10, and Drake LaMont finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for Western Michigan (8-5), which concluded its non-conference schedule with the most wins since collecting nine in 2014.

Fred Sims Jr. had 15 points and Glen Burns chipped in 14 for Chicago State (2-15), which has lost 11 in a row including nine by double digits.

The Mustangs used a 26-5 run on their way to a 49-28 halftime advantage. Davis scored 12 points and Wilder added five with a dunk to cap the surge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

    Sun Herald's 2017 All-South Mississippi football team coach of the year Seth Smith talks about East Central's dream season.

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave
He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

View More Video