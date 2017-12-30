Sports

Seattle nails 17 treys to beat UC Riverside 95-71

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 06:24 PM

SEATTLE

Josh Hearlihy scored 19 points and Jordan Hill added 17 as Seattle romped past UC Riverside 95-71 for its tenth home victory on Saturday afternoon.

Seattle (11-6) finished non-conference play with a season-high 17 treys, with Hill hitting 5 of 6 from distance and Hearlihy dropping in 4 of 6. Matej Kavas nailed all three attempts from long range for 13 points. The Redhawks shot 63 percent (17-27) from beyond the arc.

Seattle will host Grand Canyon on Saturday to open Western Athletic Conference action.

The Redhawks sprinted to a 17-0 lead, held a 30-11 advantage with 7:40 remaining in the first half and took a 55-29 advantage into the break. Seattle held its double-digit lead in the second half and cruised to the win.

Chance Murray had 16 points and Dikymbe Martin added 12 for the Highlanders (5-9).

