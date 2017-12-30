Sports

Radford rolls to 78-62 win over Presbyterian

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017

CLINTON, S.C.

Ed Polite Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Radford beat Presbyterian 78-62 in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday afternoon.

Carlik Jones added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Highlanders (8-6) who have won three straight. Caleb Tanner had 12 points and Randy Phillips chipped in 11.

Radford shot 52 percent overall to 40 percent for Presbyterian and had a 44-27 rebounding edge.

A Tanner 3-pointer capped a 15-7 start for the Highlanders and they never trailed on their way to a 40-32 lead at the break.

Presbyterian closed to 57-52 with 11:10 to play but the Highlanders replied with 15 unanswered points over the next six minutes, stretching it to 72-52 with 5:22 left and rolled to the win.

Francois Lewis scored 23 points to lead the Blue Hose (7-7).

