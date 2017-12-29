Sports

Florida Gulf Coast routs Florida Memorial 76-42

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:34 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Zach Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 with five assists and three steals to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a 76-42 victory over NAIA member Florida Memorial on Thursday.

Brandon Goodwin added 11 points for the Eagles (8-8), who snapped a four-game skid, while reserve Michael Gilmore added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and three blocked shots.

Johnson scored eight and his two 3-pointers began and capped a 13-3 run by the Eagles to close out the first half with a 38-22 lead. Gilmore had a dunk, Johnson buried a 3 and Goodwin scored on a layup as Florida Gulf Coast opened the second half on a 7-0 run to up its lead to 45-22.

Travis Mitchell paced the Lions with 17 points. Florida Memorial shot just 23 percent (13 of 57) from the floor and made just 3 of 25 (12.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

