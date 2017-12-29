Sports

Gulich leads No. 17 Oregon St women past Washington 75-63

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:20 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Marie Gulich scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, including eight in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 Oregon State opened Pac-12 play on Friday with a 75-63 win over Washington.

Kat Tudor added 17 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 11 for the Beavers (9-2), who have won seven straight.

Amber Melgoza had 15 of her 19 points in the first half for the Huskies (6-6), who went up by 11 after a 10-point run in the second quarter. Oregon State scored the last five to close within 36-30 at the break.

The Beavers opened the third quarter with four straight points and after a Washington basket went on a 16-2 run to lead 50-40. Aleah Goodman hit two 3-pointers and Gulich scored six points while the Huskies were shooting 1 of 12.

The lead reached 20 midway through the fourth quarter as Gulich had six points and Pivec a 3-point play in a 9-0 run.

Gulich had 12 rebound as the Beavers had a 43-32 advantage on the boards. They also shot 60 percent in the second half, while the Huskies shot 30 percent.

